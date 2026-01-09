Denmark issues stern warning to US on Greenland dispute amid Trump's threat: ‘Would fire first, talk later'

Denmark’s Defence Ministry has confirmed that its armed forces are permitted to open fire if any foreign power attempts to invade Danish territory. Troops do not need to wait for instructions from senior commanders before responding to an attack. The remarks come at a time when the United States is considering military options regarding Greenland, a territory governed by Denmark.

Cold war-era rule still in force The directive dates back to 1952 and was issued during the Cold War. The rule clearly states that Danish forces must act instantly and defend the territory if it comes under threat from a foreign military, the ministry told local newspaper Berlingske.

The policy was introduced after Nazi Germany invaded Denmark in April 1940. During that attack, communication systems failed across the country, leaving troops unable to receive timely orders. To avoid a repeat of such paralysis, the “shoot first” instruction has remained valid ever since.

In the case of Greenland, Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command would be responsible for deciding whether a situation qualifies as an attack that requires military action.

This body oversees defence operations on the island and would assess any hostile movement toward the territory.

Trump threatens takeover of Greenland The statement from Denmark follows renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested that the United States could take control of Greenland, a NATO territory.

Trump has argued that Greenland is essential to American national security, pointing to increased Russian and Chinese activity in Arctic waters. The 79-year-old has insisted that US interests cannot be protected through limited agreements alone.

“I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can't do with, you're talking about a lease or a treaty. Ownership gives you things and elements that you can't get from just signing a document,” he told the New York Times.

The United States is already part of a 1951 agreement that grants it extensive rights to establish military bases and facilities in Greenland. However, such actions require approval from both Denmark and the Greenlandic authorities.

Despite this, Danish and Greenlandic leaders have firmly stated that the territory is not for sale.

Danish PM warns of consequences Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen issued a strong warning this week, saying that a US military move against Greenland would have severe global consequences.

“If the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops,” she told Danish broadcaster TV2.

Her remarks suggest that such an action could effectively destroy the NATO alliance.