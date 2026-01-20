Denmark PM Frederiksen's tough talk on US' Greenland gambit, warns Trump — 'If someone starts a trade war...'

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned against Trump's tariff threats, stating that Denmark will not compromise on sovereignty or democracy. She described the current situation as a ‘dark chapter’.

Garvit Bhirani
20 Jan 2026, 06:18 PM IST
This combination of file pictures created in Berlin on January 12, 2026 shows Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (L, in Berlin on December 15, 2025) and US President Donald Trump (at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3, 2026).
This combination of file pictures created in Berlin on January 12, 2026 shows Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (L, in Berlin on December 15, 2025) and US President Donald Trump (at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3, 2026). (AFP)(AFP)

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, on Tuesday issued a series of strong statements, warning US President Donald Trump, after his tariff threat to EU nations over Greenland, that any attempt to provoke a trade war with Europe would be met with a decisive response.

Frederiksen said that they would not compromise on matters of sovereignty, identity, borders, or democracy and emphasised that the situation had broader implications for the global order, according to Reuters. The Prime Minister also described the current circumstances as a “dark chapter”.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Donald Trump
