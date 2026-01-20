Denmark PM Frederiksen's tough talk on US' Greenland gambit, warns Trump — 'If someone starts a trade war...'

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, on Tuesday issued a series of strong statements, warning US President Donald Trump, after his tariff threat to EU nations over Greenland, that any attempt to provoke a trade war with Europe would be met with a decisive response.

Frederiksen said that they would not compromise on matters of sovereignty, identity, borders, or democracy and emphasised that the situation had broader implications for the global order, according to Reuters. The Prime Minister also described the current circumstances as a “dark chapter”.