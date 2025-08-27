Denmark summons US diplomat over alleged Trump-linked influence ops in Greenland

Denmark has summoned the top US diplomat in Copenhagen following intelligence reports alleging that American citizens with ties to President Donald Trump engaged in covert influence operations in Greenland. The Danish Foreign Ministry confirmed the move on Wednesday (August 27), with Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen denouncing the alleged attempts to undermine Denmark-Greenland relations.

“If anyone thinks they can influence it by creating a ‘fifth column’ or that type of activity, then it is contrary to the way states cooperate,” Rasmussen said, calling the reports “completely unacceptable.”

Alleged US operations According to public broadcaster DR, as per Reuters report, unnamed government, security, and foreign sources believe at least three Americans linked to Trump were behind efforts to stir opposition to Danish rule in Greenland. These operations allegedly sought to encourage secession from Denmark and promote potential US control over the island. Neither DR nor the Danish ministry disclosed the identities of those flagged in intelligence assessments.

Strategic Arctic territory Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, is strategically located in the Arctic and rich in minerals. It has long been of geopolitical interest to the United States. Trump openly floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his presidency, suggesting it was vital for US security. At one point, he even refused to rule out using military force.

Denmark and Greenland reject US ambitions Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected the notion of selling the island. Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, holds the constitutional right to declare independence via referendum. “The United States should not be allowed to influence our future in this way. It is solely up to the Greenlandic people,” Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament, told Reuters.

Ministry statement In a statement, Rasmussen stressed the importance of defending sovereignty: “We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark. It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead.”

He added: “Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable. In that light, I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the U.S. chargé d’affaires for a meeting at the Ministry.”

Shoring up relations Denmark has recently sought to improve ties with Greenland and bolster European support in the face of US ambitions. Rasmussen underlined that cooperation with Greenland remains “close and based on mutual trust.”

Greenland’s uncertain future While Trump has since said he respects Greenland’s right to determine its own future, his earlier comments about potentially taking the territory left uncertainty among its roughly 57,000 residents. Chemnitz argued the suspected operations are part of Trump’s broader push for influence over the island.