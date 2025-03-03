Denmark to ban mobile phones, tablets in schools and after-school clubs for children aged 7 to 17

Denmark is set to ban mobile phones in schools and after-school clubs on the recommendation of a government commission that also found that children under 13 should not have their own smartphone or tablet.

The Denmark government said it would change existing legislation to force all folkeskole – comprehensive primary and lower secondary schools – to become phone-free, meaning that almost all children aged between seven and 16-17 will be required by law not to bring their phones into school.

The announcement marks a U-turn by Denmark government, which had previously refused to introduce such a law. It comes as governments across Europe are trying to impose tighter regulations on children’s access to phones and social media.

Mattias Tesfaye, Minister for Children and Education says a ban would mean "mobile phones and personal tablets will not be allowed at school, neither during break times nor during lessons".

"As soon as a phone enters a child's bedroom, it takes up all the space," Rasmus Meyer, president of the commission said. "It risks destroying their self-esteem.”

The Danish wellbeing commission was set up by the prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, in 2023 to investigate growing dissatisfaction among children and young people.

Its long-awaited report, published on Tuesday, raised the alarm over the digitisation of children and young people’s lives and called for a better balance between digital and analogue life. Among its 35 recommendations was the need for government legislation banning phones from schools and after-school clubs.

The minister for children and education, Mattias Tesfaye, told Politiken: “There is a need to reclaim the school as an educational space, where there is room for reflection and where it is not an extension of the teenage bedroom.”

There will be scope for local authorities to make exceptions, including for children with special educational needs, but he said mobile phones and personal tablets “do not belong in school, neither during breaks nor during lessons”.

He said the government had started preparing a legislative amendment.

“Suddenly, screens were everywhere in school, and it was only afterwards that we started discussing the consequences,” he said. “Both academic studies and commissions are starting to address the negative consequences. In the two years that I have been minister of education alone, we have become somewhat wiser.”

The commission’s research found that 94% of young people had a social media profile before they turned 13 – despite that being the minimum age for many social media platforms – and that nine to 14-year-olds spent an average of three hours a day on TikTok and YouTube.

The commission said: “This increases the risk of children being exposed to, amongst other things, inappropriate comparison cultures, pressure to be available and harmful content and features.