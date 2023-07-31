comScore
Denmark to choose 'legal option' to stop Quran burnings
The Danish government will look for legal ways to enable officials to prevent the desecration of the Quran in front of foreign embassies in Denmark, the country's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said as quoted by AL Jazeera.

In an official statement, Rasmussen condemned the burnings, saying that they are deeply offensive and reckless acts committed by a few individuals. "These few individuals do not represent the values the Danish society is built on." 

The decision came after the Quran, the holy book of Islam was damaged and destroyed during rallies in recent weeks, placing Denmark and Sweden in the international limelight, ANI reported. 

“The Danish government will therefore explore the possibility of intervening in special situations where, for instance, other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security," Rasmussen said. 

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, in a separate statement, on Sunday said that he had been in close touch with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and that a similar procedure was already underway in Sweden, as per Al Jazeera reports. 

“We have also started to analyze the legal situation already … in order to consider measures to strengthen our national security and the security of Swedes in Sweden and around the world," Kristersson said in his Instagram post.

Widespread protests have been organized in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Morocco, Qatar, and Yemen in response to the public burnings of the Quran in the Scandinavian nations.

Last Monday, two extremists 'Danish Patriots' ignited an Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran on fire in a tin foil plate by trampling them. Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old resident of Iraq who is also a citizen of Sweden, burned several pages of the holy book earlier this month. 

 

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:28 AM IST
