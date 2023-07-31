Denmark to choose ‘legal option’ to stop Quran burnings2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:28 AM IST
Widespread protests have been organized in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Morocco, Qatar, and Yemen in response to the public burnings of the Quran in the Scandinavian nations.
The Danish government will look for legal ways to enable officials to prevent the desecration of the Quran in front of foreign embassies in Denmark, the country's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said as quoted by AL Jazeera.
