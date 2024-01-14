Denmark’s King Frederik X takes the throne as his mother Queen Margrethe II steps down after 52 years
Tens of thousands of people from all over Denmark converged on the capital to witness events, in a sign of the huge popularity the monarchy is enjoying in the nation of nearly six million
Copenhagen: Denmark's King Frederik X ascended the throne on Sunday, succeeding his mother, Queen Margrethe II, who formally abdicated after 52 years as monarch, with big crowds gathered in the capital to witness history.
