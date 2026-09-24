Denmark’s new work visa could open jobs for Indians: Who qualifies and what’s the ₹47 lakh salary threshold?

Denmark is set to open a new work permit route for Indian nationals from 1 January 2027, creating another pathway for Indians interested in working in Europe. The new Collective Agreement-Based Business Scheme will allow certified Danish employers to recruit workers from 16 selected countries, including India.

The selected countries include Albania, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, Malaysia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Singapore, Ukraine, the UK, the US and India.

However, the route is employer-driven and does not mean that Indians can simply apply for a Denmark work visa without a job offer. The offer must come from a Danish company which meets certain conditions under the new scheme.

What is the minimum pay under the new work route? Workers recruited under this scheme will receive a minimum salary of DKK 322,000 every year, based on the 2026 salary level. This would be roughly ₹47 lakh a year, although it would vary based on exchange rates.

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However, this salary threshold is lower than the minimum salary applicable under some other common employment routes in Denmark.

Who can hire Indian workers? Not every Danish company will be able to use the new route. As per Y-Axis data, “These companies must meet specific requirements, including being covered by a relevant collective agreement, having operated for at least two years and employing at least 10 full-time workers in Denmark.”

For the employee, the job must be full-time and covered by the relevant collective agreement. The salary must meet the minimum threshold and be paid into a Danish bank account.

Which Indians could benefit? The new work route could be relevant to Indian workers with skills that are in demand in Denmark.

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