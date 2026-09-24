Denmark’s new work visa could open jobs for Indians: Who qualifies and what’s the ₹47 lakh salary threshold?

Denmark is set to open a new work permit route for Indian nationals from 1 January 2027, creating another pathway for Indians interested in working in Europe. The new Collective Agreement-Based Business Scheme will allow certified Danish employers to recruit workers from 16 selected countries, including India.

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The selected countries include Albania, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, Malaysia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Singapore, Ukraine, the UK, the US and India.

However, the route is employer-driven and does not mean that Indians can simply apply for a Denmark work visa without a job offer. The offer must come from a Danish company which meets certain conditions under the new scheme.

What is the minimum pay under the new work route? Workers recruited under this scheme will receive a minimum salary of DKK 322,000 every year, based on the 2026 salary level. This would be roughly ₹47 lakh a year, although it would vary based on exchange rates.

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However, this salary threshold is lower than the minimum salary applicable under some other common employment routes in Denmark.

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Who can hire Indian workers? Not every Danish company will be able to use the new route. As per Y-Axis data, “These companies must meet specific requirements, including being covered by a relevant collective agreement, having operated for at least two years and employing at least 10 full-time workers in Denmark.”

For the employee, the job must be full-time and covered by the relevant collective agreement. The salary must meet the minimum threshold and be paid into a Danish bank account.

Which Indians could benefit? The new work route could be relevant to Indian workers with skills that are in demand in Denmark.

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Here's a look at a few key benefits: New recruitment pathway: Indian nationals will be eligible under Denmark's new employer-based immigration route from January 2027.

Competitive salaries: Denmark offers strong earning potential across skilled professions and specialised industries.

High quality of life: Workers can benefit from Denmark's strong public infrastructure, work-life balance and social security system.

Skilled employment opportunities: Indian professionals with experience in sectors facing talent shortages may find opportunities with eligible Danish employers.

Clear employer requirements: The certification system provides a defined framework for employers seeking to recruit overseas workers.

Access to a European work environment: Working in Denmark can provide Indian professionals with international experience within the European labour market.

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