Denzel Washington’s hilarious Royal greeting with King Charles: ’I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab you or…’

  • Denzel Washington had a funny moment with King Charles at the Gladiator II premiere, unsure about how to greet the monarch. Find out how the two shared a laugh and what the Hollywood legend said about his royal encounter.

Ravi Hari
Updated17 Nov 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Britain's King Charles greets Denzel Washington during the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of 'Gladiator II' in Leicester Square in London, Britain on November 13, 2024. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via REUTERS
Britain’s King Charles greets Denzel Washington during the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of ’Gladiator II’ in Leicester Square in London, Britain on November 13, 2024. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

King Charles III made a solo appearance at the Gladiator II Royal Film Performance in London on November 13, just a day before his 76th birthday. Among the many stars in attendance, Hollywood legend Denzel Washington shared a memorable moment with the monarch.

Denzel Washington's uncertain greeting with King Charles

Washington, 69, appeared slightly unsure of the proper greeting, prompting him to ask, “I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab you or not, but it’s my pleasure,” before shaking hands with King Charles.

Also Read | Kate Middleton joins Prince William in first formal appearance | See photos

The actor was visibly unsure about whether a handshake was suitable, given the formalities around meeting members of the royal family. Despite the confusion, the exchange went smoothly, with King Charles shaking Denzel Washington’s hand.

Also Read | UK news: King Charles fears building bridges with son Prince Harry – Know why

King Charles and Washington's friendly exchange

Washington, who plays the gladiator trader and arms dealer Macrinus in the sequel, later described his character to King Charles, joking, “I’m… just awful. I’m a lovely man, you’ll see. I’m a lovely chap and doing my best.”

"You've been in so many films, it's fantastic," King Charles was heard telling him in response.

Royal greeting etiquette explained

The Royal Family's website outlines that there are no mandatory codes for meeting members of the royal family, but traditional forms, like a neck bow for men and a curtsy for women, are often observed. A handshake is also a common greeting when appropriate. The proper form of address for King Charles is “Your Royal Highness” initially, followed by “Sir.”

 

Queen Camilla's absence due to illness

King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, was unable to attend due to a seasonal chest infection, which also caused her to miss Remembrance events.

The premiere of Gladiator II served as a prelude to King Charles’ 76th birthday. The premiere was a gathering of film industry and royal elite, with Gladiator II director Ridley Scott and actor Pedro Pascal also in attendance.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldDenzel Washington’s hilarious Royal greeting with King Charles: ’I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab you or…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.