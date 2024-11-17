Denzel Washington’s hilarious Royal greeting with King Charles: ’I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab you or…’

King Charles III made a solo appearance at the Gladiator II Royal Film Performance in London on November 13, just a day before his 76th birthday. Among the many stars in attendance, Hollywood legend Denzel Washington shared a memorable moment with the monarch.

Denzel Washington's uncertain greeting with King Charles Washington, 69, appeared slightly unsure of the proper greeting, prompting him to ask, “I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab you or not, but it’s my pleasure,” before shaking hands with King Charles.

The actor was visibly unsure about whether a handshake was suitable, given the formalities around meeting members of the royal family. Despite the confusion, the exchange went smoothly, with King Charles shaking Denzel Washington’s hand.

King Charles and Washington's friendly exchange Washington, who plays the gladiator trader and arms dealer Macrinus in the sequel, later described his character to King Charles, joking, “I’m… just awful. I’m a lovely man, you’ll see. I’m a lovely chap and doing my best.”

"You've been in so many films, it's fantastic," King Charles was heard telling him in response.

Royal greeting etiquette explained The Royal Family's website outlines that there are no mandatory codes for meeting members of the royal family, but traditional forms, like a neck bow for men and a curtsy for women, are often observed. A handshake is also a common greeting when appropriate. The proper form of address for King Charles is “Your Royal Highness” initially, followed by “Sir.”

Queen Camilla's absence due to illness King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, was unable to attend due to a seasonal chest infection, which also caused her to miss Remembrance events.