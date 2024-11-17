Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Denzel Washington's hilarious Royal greeting with King Charles: 'I didn't know if I was supposed to grab you or…'

Denzel Washington's hilarious Royal greeting with King Charles: 'I didn't know if I was supposed to grab you or…'

Ravi Hari

  • Denzel Washington had a funny moment with King Charles at the Gladiator II premiere, unsure about how to greet the monarch. Find out how the two shared a laugh and what the Hollywood legend said about his royal encounter.

Britain's King Charles greets Denzel Washington during the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of 'Gladiator II' in Leicester Square in London, Britain on November 13, 2024. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via REUTERS

King Charles III made a solo appearance at the Gladiator II Royal Film Performance in London on November 13, just a day before his 76th birthday. Among the many stars in attendance, Hollywood legend Denzel Washington shared a memorable moment with the monarch.

Denzel Washington's uncertain greeting with King Charles

Washington, 69, appeared slightly unsure of the proper greeting, prompting him to ask, “I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab you or not, but it’s my pleasure," before shaking hands with King Charles.

The actor was visibly unsure about whether a handshake was suitable, given the formalities around meeting members of the royal family. Despite the confusion, the exchange went smoothly, with King Charles shaking Denzel Washington’s hand.

King Charles and Washington's friendly exchange

Washington, who plays the gladiator trader and arms dealer Macrinus in the sequel, later described his character to King Charles, joking, “I’m… just awful. I’m a lovely man, you’ll see. I’m a lovely chap and doing my best."

"You've been in so many films, it's fantastic," King Charles was heard telling him in response.

Royal greeting etiquette explained

The Royal Family's website outlines that there are no mandatory codes for meeting members of the royal family, but traditional forms, like a neck bow for men and a curtsy for women, are often observed. A handshake is also a common greeting when appropriate. The proper form of address for King Charles is “Your Royal Highness" initially, followed by “Sir."

Queen Camilla's absence due to illness

King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, was unable to attend due to a seasonal chest infection, which also caused her to miss Remembrance events.

The premiere of Gladiator II served as a prelude to King Charles’ 76th birthday. The premiere was a gathering of film industry and royal elite, with Gladiator II director Ridley Scott and actor Pedro Pascal also in attendance.

