Depart Now! US urges Americans to leave these 14 countries immediately over ‘safety risks’, Egypt included

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Americans to "depart now" from several Middle Eastern countries, including Egypt, as Iran attacked the UAE, Dubai and other Gulf cities in response to Israel-US attacks.

He advised them to sign up to receive STEP alerts and use commercial transportation to leave those countries.

"To all American citizens in the Middle East: your safety and security is our number one priority. Sign up to receive STEP alerts at http://step.state.gov. Get information at @TravelGov and you can call the department 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444," Rubio posted on X while sharing a video message.

In the video, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the department’s top priority is the safety and security of American citizens.

Rubio condemned the “cowardly attacks” by Iran against other countries in the Persian Gulf, and said that the department, since the start of the military campaign on Saturday, has surged personnel and resources to help US citizens with safety and security information.

For which countries has the security alert been issued? Marco Rubio advised Americans currently residing in THESE countries to "depart now" due to "serious safety risks":

Bahrain

Iran

Iraq

Israel, the West Benak, Gaza

Jordan

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

US helpline number "Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the US and Canada)," Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar posted on X.

She also shared a link where people can enroll to get the latest security updates from the nearest US embassy or consulate.

STEP: Smart Traveler Enrollment Program Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) is a free service to allow US citizens and nationals to enroll their trip abroad so the Department of State can accurately and quickly contact them in case of an emergency.

‘Hardest hits are yet to come’ President Donald Trump said that the bombing campaign that began Saturday would continue after the US-Israeli alliance struck hundreds of targets across Iran.

Even still, Rubio said on Monday before briefing congressional leaders that the objective of the US campaign was to destroy Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, that it can be achieved without using ground forces, but that “the hardest hits are yet to come.”

"The hardest hits are yet to come from the U.S. military. The next phase will be even more punishing on Iran than it is right now... The world will be a safer place when we're done with this operation," Rubio said on Monday.

“The bottom line is no matter who governs that country a year from now, they're not going to have these ballistic missiles and they're not going to have these drones to threaten us. That's the objective of this mission,” he said.

