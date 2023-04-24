Departures get cancelled; German airports go empty amid flight cancellations due to strikes2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 01:58 PM IST
The strike comes after a pay agreement was reached between labor unions and German government officials. Airport employees were excluded in the deal.
On April 24, flight cancellations were reported at Berlin and Hamburg airports as workers staged walkouts in an ongoing dispute over salary raises. According to German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur, all departures and 70 out of 240 incoming flights were cancelled in Berlin, while Hamburg airport announced that 31 of 160 departures had been cancelled. The strike, announced at short notice by the trade union ver.di, began at 3:30 a.m. and was set to continue until midnight.
