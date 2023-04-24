Most of London's Tube lines were shut down due to a strike by London Underground workers, causing severe disruption for commuters in November 2022. Staff from the Rail, Maritime, and Transport union walked out for their sixth 24-hour strike this year, protesting against pension changes and job cuts. The strike led to long queues for buses and overcrowding on the Elizabeth line and other train services. This marked the sixth strike on the highly contentious issue of pensions, according to the BBC.