'Dependence on Russia..': What FM Sitharaman said on growing India-US relations

She said India's relationship with the US is improving each day, noting, "this recognition that there is a friend, but that friend's geographical location is got to be understood. And a friend cannot be weakened for any reason. Geographical appreciation of where we are located...northern borders being under tension even despite Covid, the western border constantly at odds and sometimes even the equipment's given to meet the terrorist issues in Afghanistan being diverted to hit at us these developments nobody can have an alternative."