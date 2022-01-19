Depending upon COVID vaccine availability, children aged above 5 yrs should be vaccinated, suggests Dr Faheem

Dr Faheem also explained the high mortality rate from COVID-19 infections in the US and said," So mortality varies from person to person as you just hinted. If you're a 40-year-old, healthy person who's vaccinated, your mortality is going to be point 00 3 per cent or lower. But if you're a 70-year-old obese with diabetes, high blood pressure, your mortality is going to be much higher. So, all of those variations, we have to consider them and people need to understand that their own individual risk could be very high, very low. And then also the risk of people around them let's say you are that 40-year-old, young, healthy vaccinated person. Even if you get COVID you may transmit it to a family member who may not be as young and healthy. So there is some social responsibility we all have."