Deported Brown doctor Rasha Alawieh confirms attending Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral in Lebanon, says DHS

Homeland Security officials on Monday said that a doctor from Lebanon who was deported over the weekend despite having a US visa “openly admitted” to supporting a Hezbollah leader and attending his funeral.

Alawieh, 34, acknowledged to federal agents she attended Nasrallah’s February 23 funeral during her visit

"Last month, Rasha Alawieh travelled to Beirut, Lebanon, to attend the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah— a brutal terrorist who led Hezbollah, responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade terror spree. Alawieh openly admitted to this to CBP officers, as well as her support of Nasrallah," read the department's statement, posted on social media

“A visa is a privilege not a right — glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be denied. This is commonsense security,” Homeland Security said in its statement.

Stephanie Marzouk, Alawieh’s lawyer, said she would not stop fighting to get the 34-year-old doctor back in the U.S., “to see her patients where she should be,” AP reported.

Alawieh's deportation Alawieh was granted the visa on March 11 and arrived at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday, according to a complaint filed on her behalf by a cousin in federal court.

Alawieh, a kidney transplant specialist who previously worked and lived in Rhode Island, was detained at least 36 hours, the complaint said. She was to start work at Brown University as an assistant professor of medicine.

Alawieh worked at Brown prior to the issuance of her H1B visa, the complaint said. It said she has held fellowships and residencies at three universities in the U.S.

Brown Medicine is a not-for-profit medical practice that is its own organization and serves its own patients directly. It is affiliated with Brown University's medical school.

Brown University expressed concern over Alawieh's deportation, highlighting her crucial role as one of only three transplant nephrologists in Rhode Island, and the impact on patients awaiting kidney transplants.