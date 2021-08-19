Deposed Afghan president Ghani turns up in Emirates

In a video recorded from the U.A.E. Wednesday evening, 72-year-old Mr. Ghani said he had been negotiating with the Taliban on creating an “inclusive and representative" government but was forced to flee after the militants entered Kabul and Afghan officials couldn’t maintain security. Minutes after leaving, members of the Taliban entered the presidential palace, he said. “Should I have stayed, the Afghan people’s president would have been executed in front of their eyes," he added.