Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: The televised trial featuring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to an end on 1 June with the jury ruling that Amber Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by the Pirates of the Caribbean star.
The seven week televised trial of defamation suit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to an end on 1 June, wherein the jury ruled that Heard was found guilty of all three charges and was directed to pay $15 million to Depp in Compensatory and punitive charges. Meanwhile Depp was found guilty on one charge and was directed to pay Heard $2 million in compensatory charges.
On 2 June, however Heard's lawyer stated that she will ‘absolutely not’ be able to pay the $10.35 million in damages and plans to appeal the ruling in a higher court.
The defamation suit was based on an op-ed Amber Heard wrote for the Washington Post wherein she claimed that she was the survivor of domestic abuse and without naming Depp, termed him a ‘wife beater’.
Several barrage of loyalists rallied during the trial that went on for almost seven weeks. This also included them pointing out that while Depp was dropped from Disney franchise Pirates of the Carribean and The Fantastic Beasts series following Heard's allegations, fragrance maker ‘Dior' never dropped him as their ambassador.
Loyalists of Johnny Depp shared a short clip from the Sauvage fragrance advertisement which saw Depp in black clothes playing an electric guitar in what seemed like a deserted place.
Watch the short video clip here
A research has revealed that the Depp-Heard trial only led to an unexpected increase in the demand for a Dior fragrance.
Johnny Depp is the face of their Sauvage fragrance, the search for which skyrocketed during the proceedings of the defamation trial between the Hollywood bigwigs.
The research carried out by Hey Discount suggested that Google searches increased for the fragrance by a 48%, from 8,23,000 searches in March 2022 to 1.2 million in April 2022 – when the proceedings began.
Dior’s Sauvage was recently named the second most popular fragrance in the world, following Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 which was declared most popular.
Short video platforms like TikTok also saw the views for Sauvage soar by almost 63% during the proceedings.
After the verdict in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial, in his statement, issued via a spokesperson and on Instagram from Depp's official handle said: “My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought."
“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that… I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media," the statement read.
