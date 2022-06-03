The seven week televised trial of defamation suit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to an end on 1 June, wherein the jury ruled that Heard was found guilty of all three charges and was directed to pay $15 million to Depp in Compensatory and punitive charges. Meanwhile Depp was found guilty on one charge and was directed to pay Heard $2 million in compensatory charges.

