Depression, if treated on time could lower risk of dementia, finds study3 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 11:07 PM IST
- Over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a disabling neurocognitive condition that mainly affects older adults
A study published in Biological Psychiatry journal has said that on time treatment for depression has the potential to lower the risk of suffering from dementia in later life. An increased risk of dementia has long been linked to depression, and a prompt treatment of the mental heath issue would significantly lower the risk of dementia, the study has proved.