Depression increases after COVID-19 pandemic even if you are…2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Mental health problems are linked to higher rates of high blood pressure.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of people, regardless of whether they had COVID-19 or not, a new study shows. Researchers studied nearly 136,000 patients and found that depression symptoms had increased significantly during the pandemic. More than half of all patients reported feeling depressed, which can lead to chronic diseases like heart disease.
