The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of people, regardless of whether they had COVID-19 or not, a new study shows. Researchers studied nearly 136,000 patients and found that depression symptoms had increased significantly during the pandemic. More than half of all patients reported feeling depressed, which can lead to chronic diseases like heart disease.

The researchers found that it was important to screen and treat patients for depression, anxiety, stress and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to help them lead healthier lives now and in the future. These mental health problems are linked to higher rates of high blood pressure, metabolic disease, and heart disease.

The study found that depression symptoms were significant among all patients, whether they were infected with COVID-19 or not. Researchers looked at the scores of the first Patient Healthcare Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), which is used to screen for depression, and found a significant increase in PHQ-9 scores during the pandemic.

Also Read: Low to moderate stress lowers chance of depression

The researchers analysed the scores on the questionnaire, which categorised patients’ depression levels into four categories: none (<10), mild (10-14), moderate (15-19) and severe (>20). They found a significant increase in the mean PHQ-9 score of 1.5 points over time, indicating an overall rise in depression symptoms.

Furthermore, the study found that, before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 45% of patients reported some degree of depression. However, starting in 2021, this number increased to 55% of patients showing at least some degree of depression. Notably, there was no significant difference in scores between COVID positive and negative patients.

Also Read: Are you a perfectionist? Your personal life may be at stake

Depression, anxiety, stress and PTSD have been linked to higher rates of high blood pressure and higher levels of cortisol, which can lead to calcium buildup in the arteries, metabolic disease, and heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Therefore, the findings of this study highlight the importance of screening for and treating depression to improve overall patient health, both now and in the future.