Home / News / World /  Despite being COVID-19 positive, this Australian all-rounder was allowed to play in final against India

Despite being COVID-19 positive, this Australian all-rounder was allowed to play in final against India

Australia's Tahlia McGrath stands on the team balcony wearing a face mask during the women's Twenty20 Cricket gold medal match between India and Australia on day ten of the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19 before the final against India but was allowed to play.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19 and had minimal symptoms. The Australian all-rounder was given the go-ahead to compete in the championship game after consulting with health professionals, team, and match officials. That is what caused the throw to be delayed by almost ten minutes.

Also Read: India's Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker win gold, silver in triple jump

Australia defeated India by nine runs in the Commonwealth Games women's cricket gold medal game on Sunday at Edgbaston. India, which was expertly led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, pushed top-ranked Australia to the limit before taking seven wickets in the final five overs to secure victory.

Also Read: Pakistani journalist lauds PM Modi’s gesture for heartbroken wrestler

When the team revealed that McGrath had tested positive for the coronavirus before the game, there was drama in the middle of Australia's innings. McGrath would not have been allowed to play if the game had taken place in Australia. However, the participation requirements for the Commonwealth Games are more flexible to align with the laws governing coronavirus precautions in the host country, England.

Also Read: Not willing to go back, 10 members of Sri Lankan contingent missing from CWG

Cricket Australia (CA) statement said: “We can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19. CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today’s final against India.

“In consultation with the CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) and the ICC, Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials."

Also Read: This man has been on unpaid leave for 3 years to train daughter, India’s golden girl Nitu Ghanghas

“The CGA has maintained a comprehensive COVID-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee."

In order to reduce the danger of transmission to all players and officials, CGA and Cricket Australia medical personnel devised a number of thorough protocols that will be followed throughout the game and for post-match activity.

(With agency inputs)

