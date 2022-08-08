Despite being COVID-19 positive, this Australian all-rounder was allowed to play in final against India2 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19 before the final against India but was allowed to play.
Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19 and had minimal symptoms. The Australian all-rounder was given the go-ahead to compete in the championship game after consulting with health professionals, team, and match officials. That is what caused the throw to be delayed by almost ten minutes.
Australia defeated India by nine runs in the Commonwealth Games women's cricket gold medal game on Sunday at Edgbaston. India, which was expertly led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, pushed top-ranked Australia to the limit before taking seven wickets in the final five overs to secure victory.
When the team revealed that McGrath had tested positive for the coronavirus before the game, there was drama in the middle of Australia's innings. McGrath would not have been allowed to play if the game had taken place in Australia. However, the participation requirements for the Commonwealth Games are more flexible to align with the laws governing coronavirus precautions in the host country, England.
Cricket Australia (CA) statement said: “We can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19. CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today’s final against India.
“In consultation with the CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) and the ICC, Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials."
“The CGA has maintained a comprehensive COVID-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee."
In order to reduce the danger of transmission to all players and officials, CGA and Cricket Australia medical personnel devised a number of thorough protocols that will be followed throughout the game and for post-match activity.
(With agency inputs)
