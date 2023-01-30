Despite COVID-19 killings, the world is'dangerously unprepared' for future pandemics: IFRC1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:04 PM IST
'The next pandemic could be just around the corner. If the experience of COVID-19 won't quicken our steps toward preparedness, what will?' said Jagan Chapagain, secretary general of the IFRC
GENEVA : The world is "dangerously unprepared" for future pandemics, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) say in a report published on Monday, calling on countries to update their preparedness plans by year-end.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×