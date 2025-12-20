Despite Mamdani's pledge to arrest Netanyahu, Israeli PM says he will visit New York soon

After Republican Councilwoman Inna Vernikov invited Benjamin Netanyahu to New York City on January 1, on the mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's inauguration day, the Israeli prime minister assured that he’d be visiting “soon,” according to a report by the New York Post.

Mamdani, a Democrat, famously vowed on the campaign trail to put Netanyahu in handcuffs if he ever dares to set foot in New York City.

Vernikov, a conservative and critic of Mamdani, invited the PM to “reaffirm the deep and enduring bond” between New York City and the Jewish state.

Advertisement

Responding to Vernikov's invite, Netanyahu said, “kind invitation,” but not on January 1.

“Even though I won’t be able to make it on that day, I assure you that I will visit New York soon. And I’d very much like to see you at that time,” the report quoted the Israeli Prime Minister's statement.

Also Read | Mamdani tells immigrant New Yorkers about their right not to comply with ICE

Curiosity over Mamdani's reaction Vernikov told the news portal that she is looking forward to Mamdani's reaction when the Prime Minister arrives in New York City.

The Ukrainian-born lawyer and Jewish advocate was quoted as saying, “the mayor of New York City has no legal authority to arrest the sitting Prime Minister of the State of Israel.” Mamdani either knew this and lied blatantly to attract clicks and votes, or he is too incompetent to perform a simple Google search.

Advertisement

“Mamdani is a scam, and soon the spoiled kids who voted for him will see him for the fraud he is, she said.

Also Read | Bessent hails Zohran Mamdani as ‘clearly’ the new leader of Democratic Party

Eye on Mamdani's next actions Amid alleged antisemitic hate crimes in the city in recent days, Vernikov is looking at the incoming mayor’s next actions.

“I look forward to seeing Benjamin Netanyahu in New York City and the Jewish community will be delighted to welcome him amidst skyrocketing antisemitism here at home and across the world,” she assured.

Mamdani's pledge Mamdani, a Muslim immigrant, promised during his campaign to leverage the New York City Police Department to arrest Netanyahu if he visits the city again, referencing the International Criminal Court’s 2024 arrest warrant for the leader’s alleged war crimes in Gaza, which the US does not acknowledge.

Advertisement

Last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants to Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, alleging that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe the two “bear responsibility for the war crime of intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population.”

In an interview with Australian newscaster Erin Molan last month, Netanyahu said he’s “not afraid” of travelling to New York.

Pro-Israel congresswoman Elise Stefanik led a bill in September to stop the “antisemite communist’s” plan to arrest Netanyahu.

“Kathy Hochul has refused to condemn Mamdani’s antisemitic and illegal pledge to arrest Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu,” Stefanik said in a statement to The Post. “Kathy Hochul has bent the knee to the anti-American antisemites who she has allowed to take over the NY Democrat Party under her watch.”