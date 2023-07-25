‘Destruction of democracy’: PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Judicial overhaul in Israel faces waves of mass protests; here's why2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:59 AM IST
Because of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's latest move, thousands of protesters took to the streets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to express their opposition.
On July 24, Israel's parliament approved a significant law as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial plan to overhaul the nation's justice system. The approval of this law sparked new waves of mass protests and accusations that Netanyahu was leading the country towards authoritarianism.
