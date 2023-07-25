On July 24, Israel's parliament approved a significant law as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial plan to overhaul the nation's justice system. The approval of this law sparked new waves of mass protests and accusations that Netanyahu was leading the country towards authoritarianism.

The vote was passed unanimously by Netanyahu's governing coalition, but not without the Opposition storming out of the hall in protest.

This development further exacerbated existing divisions within the nation, straining its delicate social fabric, and even causing concerns about the unity of its powerful military. Also, Israel's closest ally, the United States, expressed repeated concerns over these unfolding events.

The parliamentary decision came just hours after Netanyahu's release from the hospital, where he had undergone the implantation of a pacemaker, adding yet another dramatic twist to the ongoing events.

While Netanyahu's supporters celebrated their triumph and pledged to proceed with further reforms, thousands of protesters took to the streets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to express their opposition.

Moreover, opponents of the law stated their intentions to challenge it in the Supreme Court, signaling a continued struggle over the proposed changes in the country's justice system.

“It’s a sad day," Associated Press quoted Opposition leader Yair Lapid as saying after the vote. “This is not a victory for the coalition. This is the destruction of Israeli democracy."

The comprehensive reform entails extensive modifications aimed at restraining the judiciary's authority, ranging from restricting the Supreme Court's capacity to challenge parliamentary rulings to altering the process of selecting judges.

Demonstrators view the overhaul as an attempt to seize power, driven by Netanyahu's personal and political grievances. His ongoing trial for corruption charges adds further fuel to the protesters' concerns about the motives behind the reform, along with the involvement of his allies.

Netanyahu and his supporters, on the contrary, argue that these changes enhance democracy by diminishing the influence of unelected judges and granting elected officials' greater control over decision-making.

The White House, which has repeatedly urged Netanyahu to pause his overhaul plan until he has a broad consensus, expressed regret.

“It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority," it said.

In a televised address, Netanyahu rejected the criticism. “Today we did a necessary democratic act, an act that is intended to return a measure of balance between the branches of government," he said.

As he spoke, Israel’s Channel 13 TV showed a split screen with a police water cannon spraying crowd of protesters.

Under the Israeli system, the prime minister governs through a majority coalition in parliament — in effect giving him control over the executive and legislative branches of government.

As a result, the Supreme Court plays a critical oversight role. Critics say that by seeking to weaken the judiciary, Netanyahu and his allies are trying to erode the country's checks and balances and consolidate power over the third, independent branch of government.

(With AP inputs)