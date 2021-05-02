The detection of both South African and Brazilian variants in Pakistan's Karachi has raised fears of putting a further strain on its already overwhelmed health system, according to the health minister of Sindh province
Karachi [Pakistan]: The detection of both South African and Brazilian variants in Pakistan's Karachi has raised fears of putting a further strain on its already overwhelmed health system, according to the health minister of Sindh province.
Dr Azra Pechuhu, the health minister of the southern Sindh province, said in a video message on Friday that at least 10 British, two South African, and one Brazilian virus variants have been detected in the country's commercial capital Karachi, reported Anadolu Agency.