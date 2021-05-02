This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Detection of Covid-19 variants sparks fear in Pakistan
1 min read.04:27 PM ISTANI
The detection of both South African and Brazilian variants in Pakistan's Karachi has raised fears of putting a further strain on its already overwhelmed health system, according to the health minister of Sindh province
Karachi [Pakistan]: The detection of both South African and Brazilian variants in Pakistan's Karachi has raised fears of putting a further strain on its already overwhelmed health system, according to the health minister of Sindh province.
Dr Azra Pechuhu, the health minister of the southern Sindh province, said in a video message on Friday that at least 10 British, two South African, and one Brazilian virus variants have been detected in the country's commercial capital Karachi, reported Anadolu Agency.
