‘Devastated’: Teenage Australian golfer Jessica Bang dies in Bangkok; tributes pour in

Australian golfer Jessica Bang, aged 18, has died in Bangkok. Her family confirmed her death on 13 August. She had been hospitalised after collapsing earlier this month.

Bang suffered a serious brain haemorrhage during her collapse. She underwent emergency surgery but remained on life support. She died with her family present by her side, according to 7News.

The teenager had relatives across Sydney and South Korea. Both communities have been left devastated by this news, according to the publication.

Bang was affectionately known within golfing circles as "Rookie Bang". Her mother served as her caddie during tournaments.

Tributes have poured in from across the Australian golfing community. Many remember her kindness both on and off course.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time,” said a statement by the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

Golf NSW released a statement expressing deep sadness afterwards. “Golf NSW is devastated to learn of the passing of Jessica Bang,” it said.

She won her first professional title earlier this year. This happened at Moss Vale during February's regional qualifying event.

She set a new course record during that tournament round. Her final round included eight birdies and one stunning eagle.

She earned her Tour place through qualifying school in 2025. This followed an impressive amateur career.

Bang was preparing for Thailand's KLPGA qualifying tournament recently. She travelled to Bangkok for this competition.

Her Moss Vale victory marked her first professional win. She turned professional only in November 2025.

She expressed pure joy at the time of that victory. She said the achievement felt completely unreal to her.

Fundraiser Following her medical emergency, Bang's family launched a GoFundMe appeal. This was aimed at helping bring her back to Australia. The fundraiser has since raised over $35,000.

“On the 1st of August 2026, Jessica suddenly collapsed and was transported to Synphat Ramintra Hospital in Bangkok, where she underwent emergency brain surgery,” says the GoFundMe page.

Since her death, the headline of the GoFundMe page has been changed to “In Memory of Jessica”.

“We are truly heartbroken by this news. However, we would like to continue to remember Jessica and celebrate her achievements, passion, and dedication to golf,” read the statement of her cousins, Summer and Amelia, on the GoFundMe page.