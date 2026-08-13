‘Devastated’: Teenage Australian golfer Jessica Bang dies in Bangkok; tributes pour in

Australian golfer Jessica Bang, aged 18, has died in Bangkok. Her family confirmed her death on 13 August. She had been hospitalised after collapsing earlier this month.

Bang suffered a serious brain haemorrhage during her collapse. She underwent emergency surgery but remained on life support. She died with her family present by her side, according to 7News.

Advertisement

The teenager had relatives across Sydney and South Korea. Both communities have been left devastated by this news, according to the publication.

Bang was affectionately known within golfing circles as "Rookie Bang". Her mother served as her caddie during tournaments.

Tributes have poured in from across the Australian golfing community. Many remember her kindness both on and off course.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time,” said a statement by the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

Golf NSW released a statement expressing deep sadness afterwards. “Golf NSW is devastated to learn of the passing of Jessica Bang,” it said.

Advertisement

She won her first professional title earlier this year. This happened at Moss Vale during February's regional qualifying event.

She set a new course record during that tournament round. Her final round included eight birdies and one stunning eagle.

She earned her Tour place through qualifying school in 2025. This followed an impressive amateur career.

Bang was preparing for Thailand's KLPGA qualifying tournament recently. She travelled to Bangkok for this competition.

Her Moss Vale victory marked her first professional win. She turned professional only in November 2025.

She expressed pure joy at the time of that victory. She said the achievement felt completely unreal to her.

Fundraiser Following her medical emergency, Bang's family launched a GoFundMe appeal. This was aimed at helping bring her back to Australia. The fundraiser has since raised over $35,000.

Advertisement

“On the 1st of August 2026, Jessica suddenly collapsed and was transported to Synphat Ramintra Hospital in Bangkok, where she underwent emergency brain surgery,” says the GoFundMe page.

Since her death, the headline of the GoFundMe page has been changed to “In Memory of Jessica”.

“We are truly heartbroken by this news. However, we would like to continue to remember Jessica and celebrate her achievements, passion, and dedication to golf,” read the statement of her cousins, Summer and Amelia, on the GoFundMe page.

“The funds we have raised will be given to her parents to help contribute towards her medical expenses,” the statement added.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

Sports Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home ‘Devastated’: Teenage Australian golfer Jessica Bang dies in Bangkok; tributes pour in