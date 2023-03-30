'Devastated to see..' 50 years on, Mobile phone inventor Martin Cooper calls out people's smartphone addiction4 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 05:23 PM IST
However, Martin Cooper also added that mobile phones continue to improve people's lives. The inventor also said in the future, cell phone would be able to revolutionise education, healthcare.
In today's time, life without mobile phones seems to be an impossible task. The device which was made to make communication easier and faster has now become an addiction to people. This has made the ‘Father of the cell phone' worried. Martin Cooper, an American engineer who is dubbed as the "Father of the cell phone" has said the problem with mobile phones is that people look at them too much.
