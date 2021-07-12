OPEN APP
Home >News >World >'Devastating': WHO on lack of covid awareness at Euro 2020 soccer final match

The Covid-19 technical lead at World Health Organisation (WHO) exclaimed that she has been devastated at the sight of unmasked supporters singing and shouting during the Euro 2020 football final match in London on Sunday. The senior epidemiologist expressed concerns over rapid transmission of Covid-19, and the Delta variant, among unprotected spectators in the crowd.

Maria Van Kerkhove, infectious disease epidemiologist at WHO, tweeted: "Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes?"

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"The #COVID19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight… #SARSCoV2 #DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating," she further added.

Britain is witnessing a new wave of Covid-19 driven by the more transmissible Delta variant, despite maintaining one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. To the dismay of several scientists, the nation is even planning to scrap most of its remaining anti-coronavirus restrictions on July 19.

On Sunday, alcohol-fuelled festivities had begun in central London as tens of thousands of fans arrived that the Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final game, with flares being let off in railway stations and singing on trains. Over 60,000 spectators watched the final at the national stadium, several of them without masks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month defended the decision to allow tens of thousands of people to attend the final, saying it was being hosted in a "careful and controlled manner with testing of everybody who goes there". He says vaccines have created a "considerable wall of immunity".

Globally, the rate of COVID-19 infection is rising. WHO has warned that the pandemic is far from slowing down even as vaccination drives are going on full steam across the world. There were over 2.6 million new cases last week, with Europe experiencing a sharp increase of 30 per cent, showed the latest WHO epidemiological update. More than 4 million people have lost their lives to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The WHO's emergencies head Michael Ryan also urged countries last week to use extreme caution when lifting COVID-19 restrictions, so as "not to lose the gains you've made".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Italy's players celebrate with the European Championship trophy after Italy won the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London (AFP)

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win Euro 2020 final

1 min read . 06:19 AM IST
The WHO this week urged governments to be careful when reopening so as not to put at risk the gains made (AP)

WHO’s chief scientist warns the pandemic isn’t slowing down

1 min read . 09 Jul 2021
Dr Anthony Fauci voiced concern for what he called a 'schism between some states and some areas that have a very low level of vaccination.' (AP)

Dr Anthony Fauci terms Delta strain of Covid-19 as 'nasty variant'

2 min read . 11 Jul 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout