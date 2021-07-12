'Devastating': WHO on lack of covid awareness at Euro 2020 soccer final match

Globally, the rate of COVID-19 infection is rising. WHO has warned that the pandemic is far from slowing down even as vaccination drives are going on full steam across the world. There were over 2.6 million new cases last week, with Europe experiencing a sharp increase of 30 per cent, showed the latest WHO epidemiological update. More than 4 million people have lost their lives to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

