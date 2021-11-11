Developing nations hit out at Glasgow climate narrative

“The Paris Agreement has a delicate balance, which we cannot rewrite. There should be differentiation in climate action and ambition. There should also be a recognition of the pre-2020 ambition gap. If we go ahead with the proposal of net zero by 2050 for all countries, the developing world will be trapped. We do not have the technological, financial means to achieve such targets. This narrative will allow the developed world to control the world with carbon colonialism. Developing countries will be ethically, financially condemned for not complying," said Diego Pacheco, lead negotiator of Bolivia on behalf of LMDC, at a press conference on Thursday.