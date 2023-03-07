‘Devil has returned’: Afghan women forced to go back to abusive husbands3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:23 AM IST
The Taliban government adheres to an austere interpretation of Islam and has imposed severe restrictions on women's lives that the United Nations called gender-based apartheid.
The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has recently forced women to return to their abusive husbands, in stark contrast to the ongoing global celebration of International Women's Day which honors women's achievements and advocates for gender equality. This mandate is yet another example of the ongoing challenges faced by women in Afghanistan, particularly under Taliban rule.
