Dexter Scott King, son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Junior, dies battling prostate cancer at 62
The King Center in Atlanta, which Dexter King served as chairman, said the younger son of the civil rights icon died at his home in Malibu, California. His wife, Leah Weber King, said in a statement that he died 'peacefully in his sleep.'
