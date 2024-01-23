Dexter Scott King, son of American civil rights activist Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., passed away at his California home on Monday 22 January. Dexter Scott King was battling prostrate cancer, and died at the age of 62. King, who dedicated much of his life to shepherding the civil rights legacy of his parents, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, had served as chairman of the the King Centre in Atlanta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dexter Scott King's wife, Leah Weber King, said in a statement that he died “peacefully in his sleep."

The third of the Kings' four children, Dexter King was named for the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, where his father served as a pastor when the Montgomery bus boycott launched him to national prominence in the wake of the 1955 arrest of Rosa Parks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FILE - This 1966 file photo is the last official portrait taken of the entire King family, made in the study of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. From left are Dexter King, Yolanda King, Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice King, Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King III.

Dexter King was just 7 years old when his father was assassinated in April 1968 while supporting striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dexter King described the impact his father's killing had on his childhood, and the rest of his life, in a 2004 memoir, “Growing Up King."

“Ever since I was seven, I’ve felt I must be formal," he wrote, adding: “Formality, seriousness, certitude — all these are difficult poses to maintain, even if you’re a person with perfect equilibrium, with all the drama life throws at you." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As an adult, Dexter King bore a striking resemblance to his famous father that he was cast to portray him in a 2002 TV move about Parks starring Angela Bassett.

FILE - Dexter King, son of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., pictured in background, speaks to the media during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 13, 1997, in Atlanta in which the King family asked that James Earl Ray be brought to trial for the murder of Martin Luther King, Jr.

He also worked to protect the King family’s intellectual property. In addition to serving as chairman of the King Center, he was also president of the King estate.

Decades earlier, Dexter King made headlines when he publicly declared that he believed James Earl Ray, who pleaded guilty in 1969 to murdering his father, was innocent. They met in 1997 at a Nashville prison amid an unsuccessful push by King family members to have Ray stand trial, hoping the case would reveal evidence of a broader conspiracy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When Ray said during their prison meeting that he wasn't the killer, Dexter King replied: “I believe you and my family believes you." But Ray never got a trial. He died from liver failure the following year.

Dexter King is survived by his wife as well as his older brother, Martin Luther King III; his younger sister, the Rev. Bernice A. King; and a teenage niece, Yolanda Renee King.

Coretta Scott King died in 2006, followed by the Kings' oldest child, Yolanda Denise King, in 2007. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling," Bernice King said in a statement.

Martin Luther King III said: “The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!