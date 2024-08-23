Dhaka accuses India of ’anti-Bangladesh policy’ due to floods, New Delhi warns against ’misplaced narratives’

India denied claims that water release from the Tripura dam caused flooding in Bangladesh, citing heavy rainfall as the cause. Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma met with Bangladesh's interim government head, reaffirming bilateral cooperation.

Livemint
Published23 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
People wade through flood waters in Feni on August 22, 2024. Floods triggered by torrential rains have swamped a swath of low-lying Bangladesh, disaster officials said on August 22, adding to the new government's challenges after weeks of political turmoil. (Photo by AFP)
People wade through flood waters in Feni on August 22, 2024. Floods triggered by torrential rains have swamped a swath of low-lying Bangladesh, disaster officials said on August 22, adding to the new government’s challenges after weeks of political turmoil. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

Severe flooding has wreaked havoc in the border areas of Bangladesh following heavy rainfall in recent days. Amid massive destruction, Mohammad Nahid Islam, an adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, accused India of “non-cooperation,” blaming it for opening the sluice gates of Tripura dam “without any prior warning.”

Nahid urged India to come out of what he described as an “anti-Bangladesh” policy.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh T20I: Opening match venue shifted from Dharamsala to Gwalior

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rejected these claims, stating that the flooding in Bangladesh's districts resulted from heavy rainfall, not the water released from the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti river in Tripura

Indian government sources have also warned the Eastern neighbour not to promote any “misplaced” narratives in the matter, reported the Times of India.

Also Read | Why Dhaka directs immediate return of 7 envoys, including from US and Russia

Rumours in Dhaka about Yunus summoning Indian envoy

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid his introductory call to Professor Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh interim government, on Thursday. Verma reiterated New Delhi's commitment to work with Dhaka during his meeting.

Also Read | Bangladesh’s Yunus calls PM Modi, ’assures safety of Hindus and minorities’

The Times of India reported rumours in Dhaka that Yunus had summoned Verma. However, a source told TOI that the interaction was scheduled days before the Bangladesh floods, adding that the word ‘summon’ was an attempt at disinformation. The source also warned against backing such “misplaced narratives,” which are “unhelpful to bilateral ties.”

On Thursday, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh wrote on X, “HC Pranay Verma paid his introductory call to Professor Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh interim government, today. Reiterated India's commitment to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of the peoples of India and Bangladesh for peace, security and development [sic].”

Bangladesh floods

Bangladesh floods have impacted eight districts killing two and affecting nearly three million people in the country. The sudden flood after heavy rainfall submerged vast areas and damaged homes and infrastructure, reported Reuters, citing officials from Bangladesh's disaster management ministry on Thursday.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldDhaka accuses India of ’anti-Bangladesh policy’ due to floods, New Delhi warns against ’misplaced narratives’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    306.55
    10:36 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    2 (0.66%)

    Ambuja Cements

    641.30
    10:36 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    8.4 (1.33%)

    Tata Steel

    153.15
    10:36 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    -0.95 (-0.62%)

    Dabur India

    647.10
    10:36 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.35 (0.21%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Railtel Corporation Of India

    504.70
    10:25 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    33.9 (7.2%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    222.25
    10:25 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    11.85 (5.63%)

    Minda Corporation

    568.00
    10:25 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    30.05 (5.59%)

    Vardhaman Textiles

    510.05
    10:25 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    22.9 (4.7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue