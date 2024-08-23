Dhaka accuses India of ’anti-Bangladesh policy’ due to floods, New Delhi warns against ’misplaced narratives’

Severe flooding has wreaked havoc in the border areas of Bangladesh following heavy rainfall in recent days. Amid massive destruction, Mohammad Nahid Islam, an adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, accused India of “non-cooperation,” blaming it for opening the sluice gates of Tripura dam “without any prior warning.”

Nahid urged India to come out of what he described as an “anti-Bangladesh” policy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rejected these claims, stating that the flooding in Bangladesh's districts resulted from heavy rainfall, not the water released from the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti river in Tripura.

Indian government sources have also warned the Eastern neighbour not to promote any “misplaced” narratives in the matter, reported the Times of India.

Rumours in Dhaka about Yunus summoning Indian envoy Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid his introductory call to Professor Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh interim government, on Thursday. Verma reiterated New Delhi's commitment to work with Dhaka during his meeting.

The Times of India reported rumours in Dhaka that Yunus had summoned Verma. However, a source told TOI that the interaction was scheduled days before the Bangladesh floods, adding that the word ‘summon’ was an attempt at disinformation. The source also warned against backing such “misplaced narratives,” which are “unhelpful to bilateral ties.”

On Thursday, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh wrote on X, “HC Pranay Verma paid his introductory call to Professor Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh interim government, today. Reiterated India's commitment to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of the peoples of India and Bangladesh for peace, security and development [sic].”