‘Dialogue is the only way,’ says Farooq Abdullah on India-Pakistan bilateral issues3 min read 13 Aug 2023, 06:20 AM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve issues between India and Pakistan, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine as an example of the destructive nature of conflict. He called for both countries to prioritize peace and engage in sincere.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that "dialogue is the only way to resolve" bilateral issues between India and Pakistan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message