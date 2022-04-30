Risk of nuclear war must not be underestimated: What Russia said on Ukraine war

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A Russian Foreign ministry official was quoted, by TASS news agency on Saturday, saying that the risks of nuclear war should be kept to a minimum and that any armed conflict between nuclear powers should be prevented
This comes a few days after Russia accused NATO of engaging in a proxy war and said that there is a serious and real risk of nuclear war over Ukraine.
“The danger is serious, real. It can’t be underestimated," said Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov asked on state television about the importance of avoiding World War Three has said on 26 April.
Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said all nuclear powers must stick to the logic laid out in official documents aimed at preventing nuclear war.
What Vladimir Yermakov said
Yermakov on Saturday was quoted as saying that leading nuclear powers must adhere to the logic enshrined in documents they have jointly created.
He was referring to a joint statement published in January by Russia, China, Britain, the United States and France, in which the five countries - which are the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - agreed that the further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided.
"The risks of nuclear war, which should never be unleashed, must be kept to a minimum, in particular through preventing any armed conflict between nuclear powers," TASS quoted Yermakov as saying on Saturday. "Russia clearly follows this understanding."
Yermakov further said dialogue between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability is formally "frozen".
Yermakov said Moscow believed the United States intended to finalise projects to deploy medium- and short-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. He gave no evidence to back up the assertion.
"The emergence of such weapons in those regions will further worsen the situation and fuel the arms race," he was quoted as saying.
'Not playing with nuclear war': Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was quoted saying on Friday by news agency TASS that Russia isn’t ‘playing’ with the idea of a nuclear war and brought up a statement by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that Ukraine could think about possessing nuclear weapons.
"We are not ‘playing’ with nuclear war," he said in an interview with the Al Arabiya television channel. "In January of this year, Vladimir Zelensky again mobilized Western support against Russia. In his Russophobic rhetoric, he stated that no one is going to change the policy in matters of the Russian language and the Russian media, and will not persecute neo-Nazi battalions that are supported by the state and openly wear the swastika and the insignia of the Waffen-SS divisions."
"Then he said that Ukraine made a mistake when it refused the status of a nuclear power, and they may again consider the possession of nuclear weapons," Lavrov said.
Latest development in Russia-Ukraine crisis
In the latest update on the Russia-Ukraine war front, Russian forces pounded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region but failed to capture three target areas, Ukraine's military said, while Moscow said Western sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine were impeding peace negotiations.
On Friday, Ukraine warned that peace talks with Moscow were in danger of collapse and said Russia was pounding areas in the east as U.S. lawmakers vowed to swiftly approve a massive new weapons package for Kyiv.
Russian forces have turned their focus toward Ukraine's east and south after failing to capture the capital in a nine-week assault that has turned cities to rubble, killed thousands and forced 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad.
