"We are not ‘playing’ with nuclear war," he said in an interview with the Al Arabiya television channel. "In January of this year, Vladimir Zelensky again mobilized Western support against Russia. In his Russophobic rhetoric, he stated that no one is going to change the policy in matters of the Russian language and the Russian media, and will not persecute neo-Nazi battalions that are supported by the state and openly wear the swastika and the insignia of the Waffen-SS divisions."