Diana did her best but ….: New debate sparks around Prince Harry's memoir Spare2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 10:20 PM IST
As a future Queen, it was sometimes said, Diana’s duty was to produce an ‘heir and a spare’
Prince Harry's upcoming memoir ‘Spare’ became controversial minutes after the publisher released the first glimpses. Within hours, debates sparked around the title ‘Spare’, why it was chosen and its significance.