Diana's car auctioned for 650000 Pounds as 25th anniversary of her death nears1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 05:56 AM IST
Britain and Diana's admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death
Britain and Diana's admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death
Listen to this article
London, A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s was sold for 650,000 pounds ($764,000) at an auction Saturday, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.