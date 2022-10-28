Jubilee celebrations

Both Harry and Meghan travelled to the UK with their kids Archie and Lilibet in June, when the late Queen was commemorating her Platinum Jubilee. However, they just briefly appeared in front of the public at St. Paul's Cathedral. The Buckingham Palace balcony, on the other hand, was only for the use of working Royals. Harry and Megha were not seen there. On the final day, the couple left the UK before the Jubilee Pageant and did not attend the Platinum Party at the Palace concert with the royals. Now, the question is if Harry would reveal what exactly took place?