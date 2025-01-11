Diary of a dead North Korean soldier reveals grisly battlefield tactics
Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Jan 2025, 04:08 PM IST
SummaryThe troops are exposed, green, loyal—and dying by the thousands in front-line combat against Ukraine.
The crude stick-figure diagram, sketched in blue ink, details how North Korean soldiers deployed to support Russia in the Ukraine war should respond to the approach of a Ukrainian drone. One soldier—referred to as “bait" in the drawing—should stand still to lure the drone so that a pair of comrades can attempt to shoot it down.
