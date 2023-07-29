comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Did Buckingham Palace remove Meghan Markle’s name from Prince Archie’s birth certificate?
Around one month after the birth of Prince Archie, the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace faced accusations of altering his birth certificate by replacing Meghan Markle's name with her Royal title. Instead of the original name 'Rachel Meghan', the Palace allegedly edited the certificate to list her as 'Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex', The Sun reported.

The birth of Prince Archie was followed by allegations that Buckingham Palace insisted on removing Meghan's name from the birth certificate.

Also Read: Prince Harry’s close friends are ‘hurt’, ‘genuinely disgusted’; things changed after marriage with Meghan Markle

In response to the claims, the couple's PR team in California issued a statement clarifying that the changes made to Archie's birth certificate were "dictated by the Palace", as per the publication. The spokesman emphasised that neither Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, nor Prince Harry requested this alteration.

The statement from Harry and Meghan's LA-based PR team contradicts Buckingham Palace's involvement in the matter. A royal source asserted that the changes were not dictated by Buckingham Palace, presenting a conflicting perspective on the issue.

Did Buckingham Palace do it?

According to insiders within the Royal circle who spoke to The Sun, Buckingham Palace had no involvement in the matter. Instead, it was officials from Kensington Palace who were responsible for the alteration of the birth certificate.

Also Read: Meghan Markle stunned by Prince Harry’s ‘insane’ habit, inherited from King Charles

A source from the Royal Family told the publication that the modification to the birth certificate was carried out by the former office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their tenure as working members of the royal family. The purpose behind the change was to maintain uniformity in the name and title of the Duchess across various private documents.

The Sun's requests for comment on the birth certificate change were left unanswered by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Read more about the controversy in The Sun’s report.

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST
