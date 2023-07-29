Did Buckingham Palace remove Meghan Markle’s name from Prince Archie’s birth certificate?1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Buckingham Palace was earlier accused of altering the birth certificate of Prince Archie, the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Around one month after the birth of Prince Archie, the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace faced accusations of altering his birth certificate by replacing Meghan Markle's name with her Royal title. Instead of the original name 'Rachel Meghan', the Palace allegedly edited the certificate to list her as 'Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex', The Sun reported.
