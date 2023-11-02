Canadian singer and rapper Shubhneet Singh (fondly called Shubh) has been embroiled in a controversy during a concert in London. While he was performing on stage, someone threw a black-coloured hoodie at him, and he wore it during the concert. Netizens have accused him of flashing a hoodie with an illustration of a Punjab map and a caricature of former PM Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video was shared online by a pro-Khalistani handle named SherePanjabUK. "Singer Shubh was seen promoting a hoodie on stage that glorifies Indira Gandhi's assassins Satwant and Beant Singh, during his live show at London," the caption of the video read.

Following this incident, the Canadian singer has received a barrage of criticism online.

What Shubh said on the hoodie controversy The Canadian singer wrote a post on Instagram story saying that he was unaware of what was mentioned on the hoodie.

Shubh wrote,"No matter what I do, some people will find something to bring it against me. A lot of clothes, jewellery, and phones were thrown at my first show in London. I was there to perform, not to see what got thrown at me and what was on it. The team has worked very hard for the last couple of months to perform for you all".



Shubhneet Singh or Shubh's Instagram story on hoodie controversy

However, some people on the Reddit platform said even if he committed a mistake he should have apologised. "He should have called out that he does not support khalistani terrorism. he is just saying I did not see the image. That's not an apology," a Reddit user wrote.

While some disagreed with Shubh's statement. One user wrote that the hoodie stunt looked pre-planned. "By lifting the hoodie, spreading it properly, the image printed on the back is shown. He is not a fool. He already knows what types of image is on the hoodie".

"He still isn't apologising or expressing any regret," one more user said.

Notably, a clothing brand named Akaal Clothing also shared photos and videos of Shubh of Birmingham concert on Instagram. In the photos, it is clearly shown that the hoodie is a map of Punjab with India Gandhi's assassination caricature on it.

In September this year, Shubhneet Singh's tour to India was cancelled over his alleged support of the Khalistan cause. One of his posts sparked a controversy two months ago. The rapper had shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram stories which he captioned, “Pray for Punjab".

He later said he was "extremely disheartened" by the cancellation of his India tour.

Taking to his page on Instagram, the rapper posted, "As a young rapper-singer hailing from Punjab, it was my life's dream to put my music on an international dais. But the recent happenings have tumbled my hard work and progress, and I wanted to say a few words to express my dismay and sorrow."

Terming India as his country, he said his "ancestors and Gurus did not blink an eye" when it came to making sacrifices for the country's freedom.

"India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn't even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi," he added in his Instagram post.

