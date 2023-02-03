Did China send a spy balloon to US? The latest US-China face-off explained
The incident is worrying of sorts as the location is sensitive since Montana is home to the Air Force’s 341st Missile Wing and its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.
The US government spotted an air balloon floating more than 40,000 feet over Montana earlier this week and now it suspects that it is a surveillance balloon sent by China. A senior defence official said, as quoted by CNN “We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People’s Republic of China]. Instances of this activity have been observed over the past several years, including prior to this administration."
