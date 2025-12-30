Did CIA carry out US strikes on Venezuelan land? Donald Trump says, ‘major explosion in dock area’

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US had “struck” a site in Venezuela where drug-laden boats are prepared, marking the first known instance of American land operations in Venezuela since the campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's government began, Reuters reported.

"There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs," Trump said.

Also Read | Venezuela is relying on 20 aging planes after US restricted its airspace

"We hit all the boats, and now we hit the area. It's the implementation area. That's where they implement, and that is no longer around."

It was not immediately clear what target was hit, nor which part of the US government acted.

Within a single week, Trump ordered a blockade of “sanctioned oil tankers” entering and leaving Venezuela, US forces seized an oil tanker off the country’s coast, and the military struck three additional vessels alleged to be smuggling drugs.

The administration describes its actions as part of an “armed conflict” with drug cartels aimed at stopping narcotics from reaching the United States.

These operations are also increasing pressure on the Venezuelan president, who faces US narcoterrorism charges.

Did CIA carry out US strikes in Venezuela? Meanwhile, CNN, citing sources, reported that the CIA had carried out a drone strike earlier this month on a port facility on the coast of Venezuela.

The strike targeted a remote dock that the US believed was being used by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to store drugs and move them onto boats for onward shipping, according to CNN.

Trump has previously said that he has authorised the CIA to carry out covert operations in Venezuela.

Last week on a radio show, Trump made ambiguous remarks about a US strike on a “major facility” in Venezuela.

Primazol, a chemical plant in Zulia state that experienced a fire on Christmas Eve, has denied online speculation that the incident was the target Trump referenced, Reuters reported.

The company also said that the fire was quickly extinguished and was under investigation. Nearby residents told Reuters they heard an explosion, saw the fire and smelled chlorine.

Trump's administration has previously touted its success in taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels, and the Pentagon has posted footage of several of its strikes on social media.

The lack of response by US national security agencies had raised questions about whether the incident Trump mentioned was carried out covertly. Such an operation would likely limit the ability of US officials to speak on the matter.

Pressure on Maduro's government Last month, Reuters reported that the US was preparing to begin a new phase of operations related to Venezuela, as the Trump administration steps up pressure on Maduro’s government.

At the time, two US officials said covert operations would likely be the first part of the new action against Maduro, Reuters reported.

The US mission has largely centred on military attacks targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels and has drawn close scrutiny from Congress.

Also Read | US oil blockade of Venezuela pushes Cuba toward collapse

More than 100 people have died in over 20 strikes across the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. Earlier this month, US military officials briefed lawmakers on a September incident in which an American strike killed 11 people, while several survivors were later killed in a follow-up strike ordered by Admiral Frank Bradley.

Congressional Democrats have raised concerns about whether the second strike complied with international law.

Meanwhile, Trump’s administration has carried out a significant US military buildup in the Caribbean, deploying over 15,000 troops.