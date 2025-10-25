Did Trump recognise North Korea's nuclear capability? US president's ‘sort of a …’ answer raises eyebrows

US President Donald Trump raised eyebrows after suggesting that North Korea is “sort of a nuclear power” during a press interaction aboard Air Force One. The remarks came as he departed for an Asia trip that could potentially include a meeting with Pyongyang’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

What did Trump say about North Korea’s nuclear status? Asked whether he was open to recognising North Korea as a nuclear state—a condition Pyongyang has repeatedly demanded for dialogue—Trump replied:

"Well, I think they are sort of a nuclear power. When you say they have to be recognized as a nuclear power, well, they got a lot of nuclear weapons, I'll say that."

The comments appear to acknowledge North Korea’s nuclear arsenal without formally recognising its status as a nuclear-armed state, a stance that could have implications for diplomacy and international negotiations.

Could Trump meet Kim Jong Un on his Asia trip? Trump is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum. US media have reported that his administration has privately explored the possibility of a meeting with Kim, whom he last met in 2019. Trump has expressed a desire to meet Kim again, potentially before the end of this year.

Kim himself recently remarked that he had “fond memories” of previous meetings and indicated openness to talks, provided that the United States dropped what he called its “delusional” demand that Pyongyang relinquish its nuclear weapons.

South Korea’s unification minister, Chung Dong-young, suggested there is a “considerable” chance of a meeting during Trump’s visit. However, a senior US official told reporters on condition of anonymity that no meeting is currently scheduled.

What preparations in North Korea hint at possible dialogue? Although no official announcements have been made, tours of the Joint Security Area (JSA)—the site of the 2019 Panmunjom meeting between Trump and Kim—have been temporarily suspended from late October to early November. Minister Chung also noted that North Koreans have been “sprucing up” areas near the JSA, cleaning, pulling weeds, tending flower beds, and taking photographs, a signal that preparations may be underway for a diplomatic event.

North Korea’s nuclear capability and global reaction North Korea has repeatedly declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear state, a claim that continues to raise alarm among global leaders. Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul view Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal as a major threat to regional and international security.

Experts note that North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile capabilities complicate denuclearisation talks, while China and Russia often advocate for dialogue and restraint to avoid military escalation.

The world closely monitors Pyongyang’s nuclear tests, missile launches, and statements, weighing the risks of recognition versus continued sanctions and pressure.

History of unprecedented encounters between Trump and Kim Jong Un Trump and Kim met three times during the US president’s first term, with their final encounter occurring in 2019 at Panmunjom. That impromptu meeting followed a Twitter invitation from Trump and saw the US president step briefly into North Korean territory, making him the first sitting US president to do so.

While these summits were high-profile, talks eventually broke down over disagreements on the extent of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament and the concessions Pyongyang would receive in return. Since then, North Korea has repeatedly declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear state.