In his lifetime, Elon Musk earned himself several tags - World's richest man, a visionary, a genius. But it seems that the new Twitter owner and head of Tesla and SpaceX don't really want youngsters to follow in his footsteps. “Be careful what you wish for," he asserted while speaking at the B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 in Indonesia.

“I'm not sure how many people would actually like to be me. They would like to be what they imagine being me, which is not the same," he continued.

“I mean, the amount that I torture myself, is the next level, frankly."

Too busy with Twitter?

“My workload has recently increased quite a lot," he said with a chuckle in an apparent reference to the Twitter deal.

“I mean, oh, man. I have too much work on my plate, that is for sure."

Speaking on his plans for Twitter, he said he aims to significantly boost the amount and length of Twitter's video offerings, and share revenue with people producing the content, though he didn't provide specifics.

He bought Twitter for $44 billion last month and quickly dismissed the company's board of directors and top executives.

He laid off much of the rest of the company's full-time workforce by email on Nov. 4 and is now eliminating the jobs of outsourced contractors who are tasked with fighting misinformation and other harmful content.

Noting the criticism over his recent decisions regarding Twitter, he said, “There's no way to make everyone happy, that's for sure"

Why Musk skipped the B-20 meet in Bali?

He on Monday joined the conference by video link weeks after completing his heavily scrutinised takeover of Twitter.

He had been expected to attend the event in person, but Indonesian government minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who's responsible for coordinating preparations for the summit, said Musk could not attend because he's preparing for a court case later in the week.

His face, projected on a large screen over the summit hall, appeared to glow red as it was reflected in what he said was candlelight – a visage he noted was “so bizarre."

During the event, only the moderator was able to ask questions.

(With inputs from agencies)