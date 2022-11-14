Did Elon Musk skip Bali meet to avoid questions on Twitter?

In his lifetime, Elon Musk earned himself several tags - World's richest man, a visionary, a genius. But it seems that the new Twitter owner and head of Tesla and SpaceX don't really want youngsters to follow in his footsteps. “Be careful what you wish for," he asserted while speaking at the B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 in Indonesia.

